2020 Toyota Corolla

32,582 KM

Details Features

$28,577

+ tax & licensing
$28,577

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$28,577

+ taxes & licensing

32,582KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10325553
  • Stock #: TP183673A
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE2L3081155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,582 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

