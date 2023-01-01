$28,577+ tax & licensing
$28,577
+ taxes & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2020 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
32,582KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10325553
- Stock #: TP183673A
- VIN: JTNK4RBE2L3081155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,582 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
