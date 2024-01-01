$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
ZR2
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
ZR2
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
71,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGTEEN1M1106917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # SC0488
- Mileage 71,195 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
