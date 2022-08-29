Menu
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

25,163 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

HIGH COUNTRY

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

HIGH COUNTRY

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,163KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9238354
  • Stock #: SC0374
  • VIN: 1GNSKTKL1MR328967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # SC0374
  • Mileage 25,163 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

