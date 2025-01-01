Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

37,246 KM

Details Features

$23,459

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12913931

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

  1. 12913931
  2. 12913931
  3. 12913931
  4. 12913931
  5. 12913931
  6. 12913931
  7. 12913931
  8. 12913931
  9. 12913931
  10. 12913931
  11. 12913931
Contact Seller

$23,459

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,246KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MPS25MB074721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # NS170325A
  • Mileage 37,246 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Sechelt, BC
2019 Nissan Qashqai SV 54,356 KM $20,652 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Acura RDX ELITE for sale in Sechelt, BC
2017 Acura RDX ELITE 50,252 KM $29,223 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW i3 Range Extender for sale in Sechelt, BC
2020 BMW i3 Range Extender 77,568 KM $25,593 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sunshine Coast GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,459

+ taxes & licensing>

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer