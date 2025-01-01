$31,585+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks - Sunroof
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks - Sunroof
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$31,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$30,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$31,585
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
73,141KM
VIN 3FMCR9C6XMRA22161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,141 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Class II Trailer Tow Package!
Compare at $31920 - Our Price is just $30990!
If off-roading capability is what you need, this Bronco Sport is up to the challenge, sacrificing very little capability thanks to it smaller footprint. This 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport and instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.This SUV has 73,141 kms. It's iconic silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Outer Banks. Stepping up to this Bronco Sport Outer Banks package is a great choice as it includes leather heated front seats, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a reverse sensing system, a proximity key with push button start and power seats. It also includes LED accent lighting, Co-Pilot360, a useful flip-up rear window, fog lamps, automatic climate control and heated side mirrors. On the inside, it features a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart charging USB port, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect. It helps keep you safe with lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist+, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Class Ii Trailer Tow Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9C6XMRA22161.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $213.20 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $44345 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Mechanical
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Interior
WIRELESS CHARGING
Additional Features
Premium Audio
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
$31,585
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2021 Ford Bronco Sport