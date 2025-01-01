$43,585+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$43,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$42,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$43,585
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
90,984KM
VIN 1FTFW1E52MFB14619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,984 KM
Vehicle Description
FX4 Off-Road Package, Remote Engine Start, 6 inch Chrome Extended Running Boards, Tailgate Step, 20 inch Chrome Wheels!
Compare at $44280 - Our Price is just $42990!
The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2021 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Sechelt.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 90,984 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fx4 Off-road Package, Remote Engine Start, 6 Inch Chrome Extended Running Boards, Tailgate Step, 20 Inch Chrome Wheels, Xtr Package, Sync 4.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E52MFB14619.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $294.20 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $61193 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power sliding rear window
Remote Engine Start
Exterior
Tailgate Step
Additional Features
XTR PACKAGE
20 Inch Chrome Wheels
SiriusXM
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
SYNC 4
6 inch Chrome Extended Running Boards
