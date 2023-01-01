2021 Ford F-350

$83,585 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $82,990 Adjustments Admin Fee Surcharge + $595 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $83,585 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 8 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10624044

10624044 Stock #: N231651

N231651 VIN: 1FT8W3BT5MED84005

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

Interior Colour BLACK, SPORT LEATHER SEAT TRIM

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain Diesel Engine Exterior Sunroof Tailgate Step Spray-in bedliner Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Remote Engine Start Additional Features Premium Audio LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE Power Running Board FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS Adaptive Steering System

