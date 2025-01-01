$30,585+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Select AWD - Low Mileage
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Select AWD - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$30,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$29,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$30,585
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
10,282KM
VIN 3FMTK1SS2MMA42504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space White Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK ONYX ACTIVEX MATERIAL
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,282 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Comfort/Appearance Package!
Compare at $30890 - Our Price is just $29990!
Its modern design, sleek and muscular curves, expertly crafted interior and intuitive features are just a sample of the alluring elements. This 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This low mileage SUV has just 10,282 kms. It's space white metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a RR PRIMARY & FR SECONDARY ELECTRIC MOTOR engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mustang Mach-E's trim level is Select AWD. The joy of driving is revitalized with this full time all-wheel drive Mustang Mach-E Select as it comes with a huge touch screen infotainment system featuring SYNC 4 with an enhanced voice activated navigation system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360 and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features include ActiveX seats with a power driver seat, fully automatic LED lighting, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, dual zone climate control, Fords E-Latch keyless entry system, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision warning with evasion assist, reverse parking sensors, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot and advanced software updates for quick and easy wireless upgrades that enhance quality, capability and convenience! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Comfort/appearance Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK1SS2MMA42504.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $246.01 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $41104 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Compare at $30890 - Our Price is just $29990!
Its modern design, sleek and muscular curves, expertly crafted interior and intuitive features are just a sample of the alluring elements. This 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This low mileage SUV has just 10,282 kms. It's space white metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a RR PRIMARY & FR SECONDARY ELECTRIC MOTOR engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mustang Mach-E's trim level is Select AWD. The joy of driving is revitalized with this full time all-wheel drive Mustang Mach-E Select as it comes with a huge touch screen infotainment system featuring SYNC 4 with an enhanced voice activated navigation system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360 and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features include ActiveX seats with a power driver seat, fully automatic LED lighting, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, dual zone climate control, Fords E-Latch keyless entry system, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision warning with evasion assist, reverse parking sensors, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot and advanced software updates for quick and easy wireless upgrades that enhance quality, capability and convenience! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Comfort/appearance Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK1SS2MMA42504.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $246.01 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $41104 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
COMFORT/APPEARANCE PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S - Low Mileage 88,360 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2007 Honda Odyssey LX 228,118 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation 95,525 KM $19,085 + tax & lic
Email South Coast Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$30,585
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E