Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Comfort/Appearance Package!</b><br> <br> <p style=color:Blue;><b>Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</b></p><br> <br> Compare at $30890 - Our Price is just $29990! <br> <br> Its modern design, sleek and muscular curves, expertly crafted interior and intuitive features are just a sample of the alluring elements. This 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. <br> <br>The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This low mileage SUV has just 10,282 kms. Its space white metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1qrzGXoz10Pi3iU2dGb6eRJveNsnj5si target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a RR PRIMARY & FR SECONDARY ELECTRIC MOTOR engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Mustang Mach-Es trim level is Select AWD. The joy of driving is revitalized with this full time all-wheel drive Mustang Mach-E Select as it comes with a huge touch screen infotainment system featuring SYNC 4 with an enhanced voice activated navigation system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360 and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features include ActiveX seats with a power driver seat, fully automatic LED lighting, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, dual zone climate control, Fords E-Latch keyless entry system, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision warning with evasion assist, reverse parking sensors, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot and advanced software updates for quick and easy wireless upgrades that enhance quality, capability and convenience! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Comfort/appearance Package. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK1SS2MMA42504 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK1SS2MMA42504</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$246.01</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $41104 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

10,282 KM

Details Description Features

$30,585

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Select AWD - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
13183334

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Select AWD - Low Mileage

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$30,585

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$29,990

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$30,585
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
10,282KM
VIN 3FMTK1SS2MMA42504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space White Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK ONYX ACTIVEX MATERIAL
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,282 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Comfort/Appearance Package!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



Compare at $30890 - Our Price is just $29990!

Its modern design, sleek and muscular curves, expertly crafted interior and intuitive features are just a sample of the alluring elements. This 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This low mileage SUV has just 10,282 kms. It's space white metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a RR PRIMARY & FR SECONDARY ELECTRIC MOTOR engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Mustang Mach-E's trim level is Select AWD. The joy of driving is revitalized with this full time all-wheel drive Mustang Mach-E Select as it comes with a huge touch screen infotainment system featuring SYNC 4 with an enhanced voice activated navigation system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360 and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features include ActiveX seats with a power driver seat, fully automatic LED lighting, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, dual zone climate control, Fords E-Latch keyless entry system, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision warning with evasion assist, reverse parking sensors, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot and advanced software updates for quick and easy wireless upgrades that enhance quality, capability and convenience! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Comfort/appearance Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK1SS2MMA42504.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $246.01 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $41104 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

COMFORT/APPEARANCE PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales

Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S - Low Mileage for sale in Sechelt, BC
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S - Low Mileage 88,360 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Odyssey LX for sale in Sechelt, BC
2007 Honda Odyssey LX 228,118 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation for sale in Sechelt, BC
2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation 95,525 KM $19,085 + tax & lic

Email South Coast Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-3281

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,585

+ taxes & licensing>

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E