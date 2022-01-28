$69,990+ tax & licensing
$69,990
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Rubicon Unlimited - Wi-Fi - $428 B/W
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
17,126KM
Used
- Stock #: N212252
- VIN: 1C4HJXFG6MW537326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,126 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $72703 - Our Price is just $70585!
With 6 decades of heritage, and all the modern technology they could fit, this Jeep Wrangler is ready to rock your world. This 2021 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
This Wrangler is on the JL platform released in 2018. It is simply the most capable Jeep Wrangler to date. No matter where your next adventure takes you, you'll use less gas, have less trouble, and make it much farther in this Jeep Wrangler. This low mileage SUV has just 17,126 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Rubicon Unlimited. This Rubicon is as rough as they come with aluminum wheels, red tow hooks, performance suspension, selectable locking differentials, more skid plates, heavy duty shocks, off road suspension, black exterior accents, remote keyless entry, voice activated air conditioning, Rubicon logo on seats, navigation, off road information pages, and wi-fi. It also comes with Uconnect4, voice activation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Trail Rated badge, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Info Pages, Wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Locking Hubs, Rubicon Shocks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXFG6MW537326.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $427.51 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $89517 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Wi-Fi
Off-Road Info Pages
Rubicon Shocks
Locking Hubs
Rubicon Logos
