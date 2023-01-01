$CALL+ tax & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
29,065KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10350801
- Stock #: NN145456B
- VIN: 1C6RR7FG6MS580074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # NN145456B
- Mileage 29,065 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1