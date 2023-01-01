2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$68,180 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $66,990 Adjustments Admin Fee Surcharge + $595 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $68,180 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 3 9 , 3 3 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10189620

10189620 Stock #: N230511

N230511 VIN: 1GCPYFED2NZ158963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,333 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Power Options POWER SEAT Exterior Aluminum Wheels Locking Tailgate Mechanical Off-Road Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Touch Screen EZ-lift tailgate 4G LTE Teen Driver Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.