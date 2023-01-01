Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

39,333 KM

Details Description Features

$67,585

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$67,585

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD LT Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD LT Trail Boss

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$68,180

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$66,990

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$68,180
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
39,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10189620
  • Stock #: N230511
  • VIN: 1GCPYFED2NZ158963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



Compare at $69000 - Our Price is just $66990!

This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

Redesigned in 2022 the Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 39,333 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500 LTD's trim level is LT Trail Boss. Stepping up to this LT Trail Boss is an excellent choice as it comes packed with some excellent premium features like unique aluminum wheels and Chevrolet's Z71 Off-road suspension with a 2 inch lift, an automatic locking rear differential, trailering package and skid plate protection. It also includes a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power driver seat, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional premium features include signature LED lights, dual-zone climate control, steering wheel audio controls on a leather steering wheel, a rear vision camera, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate

Mechanical

Off-Road Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales

2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 39,333 KM
$67,585 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT ...
 125,574 KM
$23,585 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang Ma...
 16,464 KM
$72,585 + tax & lic

Email South Coast Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-3281

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory