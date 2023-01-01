$67,585+ tax & licensing
$67,585
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD LT Trail Boss
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
$68,180
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$66,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$68,180
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
39,333KM
Used
- Stock #: N230511
- VIN: 1GCPYFED2NZ158963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,333 KM
Vehicle Description
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Compare at $69000 - Our Price is just $66990!
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
Redesigned in 2022 the Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 39,333 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500 LTD's trim level is LT Trail Boss. Stepping up to this LT Trail Boss is an excellent choice as it comes packed with some excellent premium features like unique aluminum wheels and Chevrolet's Z71 Off-road suspension with a 2 inch lift, an automatic locking rear differential, trailering package and skid plate protection. It also includes a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power driver seat, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional premium features include signature LED lights, dual-zone climate control, steering wheel audio controls on a leather steering wheel, a rear vision camera, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
