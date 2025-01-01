Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

25,836 KM

Details Features

$44,890

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

Used
25,836KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUDAED6NZ641275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # SC0587
  • Mileage 25,836 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500