$53,097+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Work Truck
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Work Truck
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$53,097
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,019KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GC4YSE73N1237749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # SC0537
- Mileage 60,019 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT 18,119 KM $33,425 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited 166,840 KM $14,135 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 115,798 KM $42,316 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sunshine Coast GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$53,097
+ taxes & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD