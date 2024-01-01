Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

60,019 KM

Details Features

$53,097

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Work Truck

11922854

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Work Truck

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$53,097

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,019KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GC4YSE73N1237749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # SC0537
  • Mileage 60,019 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

