2022 Chevrolet Spark

49,524 KM

Details Features

$18,250

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT

13205603

2022 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$18,250

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,524KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA3NC017559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GS240297A
  • Mileage 49,524 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$18,250

+ taxes & licensing>

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2022 Chevrolet Spark