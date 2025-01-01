$18,250+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT
2022 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$18,250
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,524KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA3NC017559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GS240297A
- Mileage 49,524 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1LZ 111,874 KM $29,980 + tax & lic
2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred 10,189 KM $20,225 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 79,875 KM $32,250 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sunshine Coast GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$18,250
+ taxes & licensing>
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2022 Chevrolet Spark