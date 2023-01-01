$64,585+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Bronco
Base - Low Mileage
2022 Ford Bronco
Base - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$64,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$63,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$64,585
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
1,393KM
Used
VIN 1FMDE5AP8NLA78233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour CLOTH GREY/BLACK SEATS
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # U231620
- Mileage 1,393 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, 16 inch Aluminum Wheels!
Compare at $65910 - Our Price is just $63990!
From the weekend warriors to the off-road purists, everyday life is more rewarding with a Ford Bronco. This 2022 Ford Bronco is for sale today in Sechelt.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This low mileage SUV has just 1,393 kms. It's shadow black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bronco's trim level is Base. True to its heritage, this Ford Bronco comes with all of the essentials such as a terrain management system with G.O.A.T. modes, tons of extra storage, a highly capable suspension and removable doors. This impressive off-road vehicle also includes SYNC 4 with a large touchscreen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring pre-collision assist, forward collision mitigation and a rear view camera, durable cloth seats and a 50-50 split-folding rear bench seat. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 16 Inch Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMDE5AP8NLA78233.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Removable Rear Windows
Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
50-50 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof
Manual Convertible Hard Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Tires: P255/70R16 A/S -inc: full size spare tire w/TPMS
Wheels: 16" Bright Polished Silver-Painted Steel
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
64 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4.46 Axle Ratio
Regenerative 250 Amp Alternator
568.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,513 kgs (5,540 lbs)
Additional Features
16 inch Aluminum Wheels
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email South Coast Ford Sales
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$64,585
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2022 Ford Bronco