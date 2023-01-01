2022 Ford F-150

$64,585 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $63,990 Adjustments Admin Fee Surcharge + $595 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $64,585 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 2 2 , 6 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10473282

10473282 Stock #: N230651

N230651 VIN: 1FTFW1ED9NFA86794

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,610 KM

Vehicle Features Interior remote start Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Chrome Exterior Accents 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360 Dynamic Hitch Assist Cargo Box Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.