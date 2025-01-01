$45,560+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Canyon
Denali
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
Used
55,544KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6EEN9N1173225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # CR322157A
- Mileage 55,544 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
