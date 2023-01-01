2022 GMC Sierra 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $CALL Adjustments Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $CALL + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers Admin Fee Surcharge + $595 * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 3 7 , 6 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10624041

10624041 Stock #: N222321

N222321 VIN: 1GT49WEY7NF236223

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 37,684 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Cooled Seats Interior remote start Navigation WIRELESS CHARGING Exterior Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power pedals Safety Lane Departure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Park Assist LED Lights EZ-lift tailgate SiriusXM 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.