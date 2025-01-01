Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 GMC Sierra 3500

85,551 KM

Details Features

$79,174

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

Watch This Vehicle
13111445

2022 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

  1. 13111445
  2. 13111445
  3. 13111445
  4. 13111445
  5. 13111445
  6. 13111445
  7. 13111445
  8. 13111445
  9. 13111445
  10. 13111445
  11. 13111445
  12. 13111445
  13. 13111445
Contact Seller

$79,174

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,551KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49WEY7NF127681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GS413451A
  • Mileage 85,551 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Convenience

Remote Starter
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Sechelt, BC
2021 Mazda CX-5 GX 62,715 KM $26,545 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in Sechelt, BC
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 175,529 KM $38,955 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali for sale in Sechelt, BC
2018 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali 116,197 KM $65,485 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sunshine Coast GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$79,174

+ taxes & licensing>

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2022 GMC Sierra 3500