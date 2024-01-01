$88,970+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Yukon
Denali
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$88,970
+ taxes & licensing
29,703KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2DKL3NR346293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # SC0472
- Mileage 29,703 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
2022 GMC Yukon