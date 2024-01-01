Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 GMC Yukon

29,703 KM

Details Features

$88,970

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Yukon

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Yukon

Denali

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

  1. 10925420
  2. 10925420
  3. 10925420
  4. 10925420
  5. 10925420
  6. 10925420
  7. 10925420
  8. 10925420
  9. 10925420
  10. 10925420
  11. 10925420
  12. 10925420
Contact Seller

$88,970

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,703KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2DKL3NR346293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # SC0472
  • Mileage 29,703 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS for sale in Sechelt, BC
2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS 47,904 KM $41,026 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Canyon for sale in Sechelt, BC
2018 GMC Canyon 87,427 KM $37,860 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Sechelt, BC
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 61,690 KM $62,423 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sunshine Coast GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$88,970

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Yukon