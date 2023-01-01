$32,225+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Leaf
Location
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
18,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10431309
- Stock #: SC0442
- VIN: 1N4AZ1CV3NC558234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 18,185 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
