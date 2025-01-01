$68,294+ taxes & licensing
2022 Porsche Macan
S
2022 Porsche Macan
S
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$68,294
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,765KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP1AG2A52NLB25091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 19,765 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
$68,294
+ taxes & licensing>
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2022 Porsche Macan