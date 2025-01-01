Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Night Edition, Sub Zero Package, 20 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS, Mopar Sport Performance Hood, Trailer Hitch!</b><br> <br> <p style=color:Blue;><b>Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</b></p><br> <br> Compare at $41190 - Our Price is just $39990! <br> <br> Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 Classic pickup. This 2022 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. <br> <br>The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 22,888 kms. Its db black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sWiW+UqPj2xf2q3aIgSBa2HQd1CZozZD target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 1500 Classics trim level is Express. Upgrading to this rugged 1500 Classic Express is a great choice as it comes loaded with stylish aluminum wheels, body colored bumpers, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with SiriusXM, radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Night Edition, Sub Zero Package, 20 Semi-gloss Black Aluminum Wheels, Mopar Sport Performance Hood, Trailer Hitch. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KG8NG258499 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KG8NG258499</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

22,888 KM

$40,585

+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express - Night Edition

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express - Night Edition

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

$40,585

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

Night Edition
Sub Zero Package
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
20" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS

