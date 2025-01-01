$40,585+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Express - Night Edition
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$40,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$39,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$40,585
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
22,888KM
VIN 3C6RR7KG8NG258499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DB Black
- Interior Colour DIESEL GREY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N251801
- Mileage 22,888 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Night Edition, Sub Zero Package, 20 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS, Mopar Sport Performance Hood, Trailer Hitch!
Compare at $41190 - Our Price is just $39990!
Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 Classic pickup. This 2022 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 22,888 kms. It's db black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Express. Upgrading to this rugged 1500 Classic Express is a great choice as it comes loaded with stylish aluminum wheels, body colored bumpers, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with SiriusXM, radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Night Edition, Sub Zero Package, 20 Semi-gloss Black Aluminum Wheels, Mopar Sport Performance Hood, Trailer Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KG8NG258499.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Additional Features
Night Edition
Sub Zero Package
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
20" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS
2022 RAM 1500 Classic