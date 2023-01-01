Menu
2022 Toyota Tacoma

16,892 KM

Details Features

$52,776

+ tax & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

16,892KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9444165
  • Stock #: GN284121A
  • VIN: 3TYDZ5BN0NT008556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,892 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

