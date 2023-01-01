$52,776+ tax & licensing
$52,776
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2022 Toyota Tacoma
Location
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
16,892KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9444165
- Stock #: GN284121A
- VIN: 3TYDZ5BN0NT008556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,892 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
