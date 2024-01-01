Menu
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

16,746 KM

$33,758

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$33,758

+ taxes & licensing

16,746KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MRSL8PB073832

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Mileage 16,746 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$33,758

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer