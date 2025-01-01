$69,585+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats - Sunroof
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$69,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$68,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$69,585
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
37,832KM
VIN 1FTFW1E55PFB07779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour EBONY Heated/Ventilated Seats
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N250841
- Mileage 37,832 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist +, Power Tailgate!
Compare at $71060 - Our Price is just $68990!
A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2023 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 37,832 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body colored exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist +, Power Tailgate, 360 Camera, Max Trailer Tow Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E55PFB07779.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
Power Tailgate
Additional Features
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
Max Trailer Tow Package
360 Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist +
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
2023 Ford F-150