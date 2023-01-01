$81,970+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$81,970
+ taxes & licensing
7,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTUUEE84PZ160972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 7,463 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
