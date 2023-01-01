Menu
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

7,463 KM

Details Features

$81,970

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$81,970

+ taxes & licensing

7,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTUUEE84PZ160972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,463 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$81,970

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2023 GMC Sierra 1500