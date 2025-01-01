$47,850+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$47,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,261KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUAED5PG197177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # SC0590
- Mileage 42,261 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
2023 GMC Sierra 1500