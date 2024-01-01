$60,585+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5
Preferred AWD Long Range w/Luxury Package
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5
Preferred AWD Long Range w/Luxury Package
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$60,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$59,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$60,585
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
5,751KM
Used
VIN KM8KRDAF7PU204317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N231961
- Mileage 5,751 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, HUD, 360 Camera!
Compare at $61790 - Our Price is just $59990!
This Ioniq 5 is an EV crossover with an unmistakable design, enjoyable driving manners, and rapid battery recharging. This 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
This 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a beautiful step into the future, enhanced by a thrilling driving experience, engaging infotainment, and a truly comfortable interior design. More than just your daily driver, this crossover EV strives to be your new sanctuary, your home away from home. Don't just drive, make your commute an experience in this 2023 Ioniq 5.This low mileage coupe has just 5,751 kms. It's green in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 239kW Electric Motor engine.
Our IONIQ 5's trim level is Preferred AWD Long Range w/Luxury Package. This IONIQ 5 with the Luxury package is fully decked with a fixed dual-panel sunroof, a power liftgate, an upgraded 7-speaker Bose premium audio system, ventilated and heated front seats and 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats with synthetic leather upholstery, a driver's heads up display, and a 360-surround view camera. Other features include a heated leather steering wheel, power charge port door, voice-activated dual zone climate control, proximity key with push button start, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, forward collision alert, evasive steering assist, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include LED headlights with automatic high beams, two 12-volt DC power outlets, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Hud, 360 Camera, Power Liftgate, Electric Vehicle.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Seating
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Electric Vehicle
Fast Charging
Lane Keep Asist
Email South Coast Ford Sales
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$60,585
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5