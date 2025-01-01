$53,585+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Gladiator
Willys - Aluminum Wheels
2023 Jeep Gladiator
Willys - Aluminum Wheels
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$53,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$52,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$53,585
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
4,393KM
VIN 1C6HJTAG9PL551184
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N240151
- Mileage 4,393 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Tow Package, Proximity Key!
You no longer have to decide between a Jeep and a truck with the Jeep Gladiator. This 2023 Jeep Gladiator is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability and the capability and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game.This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 4,393 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Willys. This Gladiator Willys features upgraded aluminum wheels, two front tow hooks, class III towing equipment with a trailer wiring harness and trailer sway control, undercarriage skid plates, a full-size spare with underbody storage, removable doors and windows, and a manual convertible top with fixed roll-over protection. This rugged truck also features great convenience features like proximity keyless entry with push button start, illuminated front and rear cupholders, two 12-volt DC power outlets, and tons of storage space. Handling infotainment and connectivity duties is a 7-inch screen powered by Uconnect 4, and features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi hotspot internet access, and streaming audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Tow Package, Proximity Key, 4g Wifi, Rear Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6HJTAG9PL551184.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
4G WiFi
2023 Jeep Gladiator