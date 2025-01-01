Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Tow Package, Proximity Key!</b><br> <br> <p style=color:Blue;><b>Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</b></p><br> <br> Compare at $54580 - Our Price is just $52990! <br> <br> You no longer have to decide between a Jeep and a truck with the Jeep Gladiator. This 2023 Jeep Gladiator is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. <br> <br>Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability and the capability and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game.This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 4,393 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1rC5hmOrIo8tzUg8jkBttM58wcmXcw8f target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Gladiators trim level is Willys. This Gladiator Willys features upgraded aluminum wheels, two front tow hooks, class III towing equipment with a trailer wiring harness and trailer sway control, undercarriage skid plates, a full-size spare with underbody storage, removable doors and windows, and a manual convertible top with fixed roll-over protection. This rugged truck also features great convenience features like proximity keyless entry with push button start, illuminated front and rear cupholders, two 12-volt DC power outlets, and tons of storage space. Handling infotainment and connectivity duties is a 7-inch screen powered by Uconnect 4, and features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi hotspot internet access, and streaming audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Tow Package, Proximity Key, 4g Wifi, Rear Camera. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6HJTAG9PL551184 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6HJTAG9PL551184</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

