$50,585+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab PRO-4X - Navigation
2023 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab PRO-4X - Navigation
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$50,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$49,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$50,585
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
31,634KM
VIN 1N6ED1EK2PN661517
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U251881
- Mileage 31,634 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $51490 - Our Price is just $49990!
With intense trucking capability, and the light size and power to tackle the trails, this 2023 Nissan Frontier is your tool and toy all in one. This 2023 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
Massive power and massive fun, this 2023 Frontier proves that size isn't everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2023 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2023 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 31,634 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Frontier's trim level is Crew Cab PRO-4X. This Frontier Pro is fully equipped for work or play with added NissanConnect with navigation and wi-fi, Bilstein shocks, a driver selectable rear locking diff, Class III towing equipment, three skid plates, a spray in bed liner, a rear step bumper, and a 360 degree camera with off-road mode. This midsize truck is an everyday workhorse with Class III towing equipment with sway control, automatic locking hubs, tow hooks, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and two 120V outlets. Stay connected with modern technology features such as touchscreen with voice activation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other great features include remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and distance pacing. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Navigation, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Off-Road Package
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email South Coast Ford Sales
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
$50,585
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2023 Nissan Frontier