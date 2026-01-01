Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

71,292 KM

Details Features

$36,445

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE

13508885

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$36,445

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,292KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV3PC351486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SC0635
  • Mileage 71,292 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

2023 Toyota RAV4