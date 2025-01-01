$57,585+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota Tacoma
SPORT TRD PREMIUM - Low Mileage
2023 Toyota Tacoma
SPORT TRD PREMIUM - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$57,585
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,696KM
VIN 3TYDZ5BN1PT030231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Rock
- Interior Colour GREY, SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N231581
- Mileage 21,696 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Compare at $58700 - Our Price is just $56990!
A willing workhorse and a credible off-roader, this Toyota Tacoma earns its place on top of the midsize truck segment. This 2023 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
This 2023 Toyota Tacoma is a result of rich off-roading legacy combined with capable modern technology, in an attractive package. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 21,696 kms. It's lunar rock in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Compare at $58700 - Our Price is just $56990!
A willing workhorse and a credible off-roader, this Toyota Tacoma earns its place on top of the midsize truck segment. This 2023 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
This 2023 Toyota Tacoma is a result of rich off-roading legacy combined with capable modern technology, in an attractive package. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 21,696 kms. It's lunar rock in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales
2013 Ford F-150 F150 - Low Mileage 49,969 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Matrix BASE 159,842 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 SLT 150,352 KM $16,585 + tax & lic
Email South Coast Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$57,585
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2023 Toyota Tacoma