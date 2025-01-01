$43,225+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volkswagen ID.4
Pro
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$43,225
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,820KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2JNPE8XPC056015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SC0608
- Mileage 19,820 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Volkswagen ID.4