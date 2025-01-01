Menu
2023 Volkswagen ID.4

19,820 KM

Details Features

$43,225

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volkswagen ID.4

Pro

13079347

2023 Volkswagen ID.4

Pro

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$43,225

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,820KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2JNPE8XPC056015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SC0608
  • Mileage 19,820 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

$43,225

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2023 Volkswagen ID.4