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2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

33,391 KM

Details Features

$31,855

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black

Watch This Vehicle
14523796

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

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Contact Seller

$31,855

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
33,391KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV8B7AXXPM096844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,391 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

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604-885-XXXX

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604-885-5131

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$31,855

+ taxes & licensing>

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan