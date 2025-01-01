$100,585+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Ford F-150
Raptor - Leather Seats - Sunroof
2024 Ford F-150
Raptor - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$100,585
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,877KM
VIN 1FTFW1RGXRFB14256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather Bucket Seats
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N250061
- Mileage 5,877 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sunroof, 17 inch Aluminum Wheels, Spray-In Bed Liner!
Compare at $102990 - Our Price is just $99990!
From powerful engines to smart tech, there's an F-150 to fit all aspects of your life. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,877 kms. It's agate black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Raptor. This awesome Ford F-150 Raptor comes loaded with exclusive features such as a Baja ready suspension made by Fox Racing, unique leather seats that are heated and cooled, exclusive wide body fender flares, a proximity key with push button start, a limited slip differential and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a leather steering wheel, trail management system, adaptive cruise control and some handy side steps to help when entering and exiting this incredible pickup truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Spray-in Bed Liner.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RGXRFB14256.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Spray-in Bed Liner
Additional Features
17 inch Aluminum Wheels
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
2024 Ford F-150