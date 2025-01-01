Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sunroof, 17 inch Aluminum Wheels, Spray-In Bed Liner!</b><br> <br> <p style=color:Blue;><b>Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</b></p><br> <br> Compare at $102990 - Our Price is just $99990! <br> <br> From powerful engines to smart tech, theres an F-150 to fit all aspects of your life. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. <br> <br>Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,877 kms. Its agate black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is Raptor. This awesome Ford F-150 Raptor comes loaded with exclusive features such as a Baja ready suspension made by Fox Racing, unique leather seats that are heated and cooled, exclusive wide body fender flares, a proximity key with push button start, a limited slip differential and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a leather steering wheel, trail management system, adaptive cruise control and some handy side steps to help when entering and exiting this incredible pickup truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Spray-in Bed Liner. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RGXRFB14256 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RGXRFB14256</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

2024 Ford F-150

5,877 KM

Details Description Features

$100,585

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford F-150

Raptor - Leather Seats - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
12114642

2024 Ford F-150

Raptor - Leather Seats - Sunroof

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$100,585

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
5,877KM
VIN 1FTFW1RGXRFB14256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather Bucket Seats
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N250061
  • Mileage 5,877 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sunroof, 17 inch Aluminum Wheels, Spray-In Bed Liner!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



Compare at $102990 - Our Price is just $99990!

From powerful engines to smart tech, there's an F-150 to fit all aspects of your life. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,877 kms. It's agate black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Raptor. This awesome Ford F-150 Raptor comes loaded with exclusive features such as a Baja ready suspension made by Fox Racing, unique leather seats that are heated and cooled, exclusive wide body fender flares, a proximity key with push button start, a limited slip differential and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a leather steering wheel, trail management system, adaptive cruise control and some handy side steps to help when entering and exiting this incredible pickup truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Spray-in Bed Liner.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RGXRFB14256.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Spray-in Bed Liner

Additional Features

17 inch Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales

Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Low Mileage for sale in Sechelt, BC
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Low Mileage 29,992 KM $59,585 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats for sale in Sechelt, BC
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats 91,939 KM $45,585 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Sunroof for sale in Sechelt, BC
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Sunroof 97,149 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email South Coast Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-3281

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$100,585

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
2024 Ford F-150