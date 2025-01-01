$43,585+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Maverick
XLT - Low Mileage
2024 Ford Maverick
XLT - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$43,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$42,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$43,585
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
12,275KM
VIN 3FTTW8C9XRRA53905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour BLACK ONYX TRIM
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U251050
- Mileage 12,275 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Off-Road Package, XLT Luxury Package, 17 inch Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Power 8-Way Driver Seat!
Compare at $44280 - Our Price is just $42990!
With a thoughtfully designed interior and impressive capability, this 2024 Maverick is ideal for even the most tasking daily activities.. This 2024 Ford Maverick is for sale today in Sechelt.
With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done!This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 12,275 kms. It's shadow black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Maverick's trim level is XLT. This Maverick XLT steps things up with upgraded aluminum wheels, a power locking tailgate, power side mirrors and an upgraded front grille. Also standard is a configurable cargo box, to allow for even more storage versatility. Additional standard equipment includes towing equipment with trailer sway control, full folding rear bench seats, an underbody-stored spare wheel, and cargo box lights. Convenience and connectivity features include cruise control with steering wheel controls, air conditioning, front and rear cupholders, power rear windows, remote keyless entry, mobile hotspot internet access, and a 9-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Xlt Luxury Package, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Power 8-way Driver Seat.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8C9XRRA53905.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Seating
Power 8-Way Driver Seat
Additional Features
17 inch Aluminum Wheels
Off-Road Package
XLT Luxury Package
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
$43,585
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2024 Ford Maverick