2024 Ford Ranger
Lariat - Premium Audio - Navigation
2024 Ford Ranger
Lariat - Premium Audio - Navigation
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,124KM
VIN 1FTER4KHXRLE28062
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N250051
- Mileage 7,124 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Premium Audio, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Leather Seats!
A truly compelling off-road vehicle, this Ford Ranger comes with exceptional capabilities and unparalleled potential. This 2024 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 7,124 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Ranger's trim level is Lariat. This Ranger Lariat is decked with amazing features such as a sonorous 10-speaker B&O audio system, heated leather-trimmed front seats with power lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, smart device remote engine start, and SYNC 4A with navigation capability. Additional features include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, active park assist with automated parking sensors, and an aerial view camera system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Park Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4KHXRLE28062.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Tow Equipment
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$595
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2024 Ford Ranger