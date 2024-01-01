$56,585+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev GT S-AWC - Hybrid
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev GT S-AWC - Hybrid
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$56,585
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$55,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$56,585
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
6,556KM
VIN JA4T5WA91RZ609518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N231001
- Mileage 6,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Hybrid, Fast Charging, Premium Audio, HUD, Lane Keep Assist!
Compare at $57670 - Our Price is just $55990!
This Outlander PHEV is easy to charge, effortless to drive and a pleasure to live with! This 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
Designed with our planet in mind, this Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV blends sophistication and convenience with innovative and purposeful technologies. Experience cutting-edge Super All-Wheel Control with unique driving modes for reliable handling and ultimate stability. Featuring a beautifully sculpted exterior, a refine driving experience, and tech rich cabin make for a revolutionary new experience in the SUV segment. If you are ready to take the leap into the next generation of technology, then this Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is waiting for you.This low mileage SUV has just 6,556 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outlander PHEV's trim level is GT S-AWC. This generously equipped Outlander GT offers a premium 9-speaker Bose audio system, a driver's heads up display unit, lane keeping assist, and front and rear parking sensors. This capable SUV also comes standard with quilted leather upholstery, inbuilt navigation, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree aerial view camera system, and an upgraded 9-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Also standard include heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, heated 40-20-40 folding split-bench 2nd row seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Safety features also include blind spot detection, forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, rear parking sensors and driver monitoring alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Fast Charging, Premium Audio, Hud, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Seats, Navigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HYBRID
HUD
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Fast Charging
Email South Coast Ford Sales
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander