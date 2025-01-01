$32,999+ taxes & licensing
2025 Buick Encore GX
Preferred AWD - Low Mileage
2025 Buick Encore GX
Preferred AWD - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Initial (MSRP):
$32,990
Sale:
$32,404
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
2,522KM
VIN KL4AMCSL3SB049499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour EBONY SEATS WITH EBONY INTERIOR ACCENTS, CLOTH WITH LEATHERETTE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N250481
- Mileage 2,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Wireless Charging!
Compare at $32990 - Our Price is just $32404!
With crisp body lines, a streamlined stance, and a distinctively athletic tone, this Buick Encore GX offers style that stands out. This 2025 Buick Encore GX is for sale today in Sechelt.
This intelligently engineered Encore GX is ready to hit the road with versatile seating and cargo, stunning style, and an adventurous spirit. This SUV can fit your life, fit into your life, and help you find where you fit in all in one drive. With efficient power delivery and an engaging infotainment system, even the longest trips are made fun. For the evolution of the luxury family SUV, look no further than this Buick Encore GX.This low mileage SUV has just 2,522 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Preferred AWD. This Encore GX in the Preferred trim rewards you with great standard features such as heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, and an 11-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include lane change alert with side blind zone alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and front pedestrian braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
driver shift control
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Capless Fuel Fill
Keyless start, push button
Brake, electronic parking
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Brake lining wear indicator
Engine control, stop/start system
Engine air filtration monitor
Brakes, front and rear, electric
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch, non-latching
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5,600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1,600 rpm FWD/AWD models)
All-wheel drive with Driver Mode Selector
Trailering provisions includes 4-wire electrical harness and 4-pin sealed connector
Fuel system, electronic, returnless
Interior
COMPASS DISPLAY
WIRELESS CHARGING
Assist handle, front passenger
Map pocket, driver seatback
Console, floor, with armrest
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Rear seat reminder
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, sliding
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Armrest, rear centre
Air filter, pollutant
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down, driver and front passenger
Key system, 2 keys
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy dual reading lamp
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
AUX heater, electric, heating/defroster
Defogger, rear-window, electric,
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Steering wheel, wrapped
Driver Information Centre 8" diagonal fully digital colour display, reconfigurable
Vehicle health management, provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Display, ECO drive assistance
USB charging ports, 2 (1 USB Type-A, 1 USB Type-C), charging only located on the rear of the centre console
Glovebox, single compartment
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual note tone
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions
Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter and pretensioners, height adjustable
Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter and pretensioners, height adjustable
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened, programmable
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions with pretensioners
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, LED
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
Liftgate, manual
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm), located under cargo floor
Door pillar trim, blackout
Mouldings, upper side window, chrome roofline and gloss Black beltline
Tail lamps, halogen
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Tires, 225/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Bumper, rear, moulded colour
Fascia, front and rear
Shutters, front upper grille, active
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, roof-mounted
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 7-speaker system, enhanced performance including amplifier
Additional Features
USB ports, 2 (1 USB Type-A, 1 USB Type-C) located in the front of the centre console
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2025 Buick Encore GX