2025 Chevrolet Trax

15,222 KM

$27,890

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Trax

ACTIV

13127657

2025 Chevrolet Trax

ACTIV

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

$27,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,222KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LKE26SC069687

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,222 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

2025 Chevrolet Trax