$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Ultimate
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Ultimate
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTUUHE8XSZ230825
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE 49,669 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Blazer 3.6 61,115 KM $24,523 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sunshine Coast GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2025 GMC Sierra 1500