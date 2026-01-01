$30,455+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross
2025 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$30,455
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,578KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4ATVAA2SZ618591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SC0612B
- Mileage 9,578 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Remote Entry
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2025 Mitsubishi Eclipse