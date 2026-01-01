2025 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Menu
Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

Used
9,578KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4ATVAA2SZ618591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SC0612B
  • Mileage 9,578 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

