$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Nissan Kicks Play
SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2025 Nissan Kicks Play
SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
57,120KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV0SL476996
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!
Style meets tech in this nimble and spirited 2025 Kicks Play. This 2025 Nissan Kicks Play is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
This Kicks Play did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2025 Kicks Play is here for it.
This SUV has 57,120 km. It's White in colour. It has a CVT transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks Play's trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. Also standard include touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 5,000 km and 3 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Style meets tech in this nimble and spirited 2025 Kicks Play. This 2025 Nissan Kicks Play is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
This Kicks Play did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2025 Kicks Play is here for it.
This SUV has 57,120 km. It's White in colour. It has a CVT transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks Play's trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. Also standard include touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From South Coast Ford Sales
2002 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 217,289 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Nissan Kicks Play SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 57,120 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE Hatch 96,662 KM $13,685 + tax & lic
Email South Coast Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2025 Nissan Kicks Play