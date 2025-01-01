$15,078+ tax & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
$15,078
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$14,088
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $990
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$15,078
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
189,355KM
VIN JA4JZ4AXXEZ604522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,355 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs)
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1 Skid Plate
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
3.36 Axle Ratio
60 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Engine: 3.0L SOHC V6 MIVEC
Transmission w/HD Oil Cooler
Transmission: 6-Speed Sportronic w/Paddle Shifters -inc: Idle-Neutral logic
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Rocker Panel Extensions
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Driver Seat
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver's seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
ADAPTIVE
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Warning-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
