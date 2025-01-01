$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
ST
2014 RAM 1500
ST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 238,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable workhorse that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this used 2014 RAM 1500 ST, now available at Smithers Toyota! This rugged pickup truck is ready to tackle tough jobs and weekend adventures alike. With its powerful 5.7L V8 HEMI engine and 4-wheel drive, you'll have the capability to conquer any terrain. This truck has 238,000 KM on the odometer and is ready for many more adventures.
This RAM 1500 ST is built for comfort and convenience. It features a spacious interior with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The included features like the block heater, trailer wiring harness, and cruise control make this truck a great choice for Canadian drivers. This truck is ready to work for you.
Here are five features that make this RAM 1500 ST stand out:
- Powerful HEMI Engine: Experience the legendary power and performance of the 5.7L V8 HEMI engine.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Confidently navigate any road condition with the part-time four-wheel drive system.
- Towing Ready: Equipped with a trailer wiring harness and trailer sway control, this truck is ready to haul.
- Block Heater: Perfect for those cold Canadian winters.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
