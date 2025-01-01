Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable workhorse that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this used 2014 RAM 1500 ST, now available at Smithers Toyota! This rugged pickup truck is ready to tackle tough jobs and weekend adventures alike. With its powerful 5.7L V8 HEMI engine and 4-wheel drive, youll have the capability to conquer any terrain. This truck has 238,000 KM on the odometer and is ready for many more adventures.</p> <p>This RAM 1500 ST is built for comfort and convenience. It features a spacious interior with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The included features like the block heater, trailer wiring harness, and cruise control make this truck a great choice for Canadian drivers. This truck is ready to work for you.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this RAM 1500 ST stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Powerful HEMI Engine:</strong> Experience the legendary power and performance of the 5.7L V8 HEMI engine.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Confidently navigate any road condition with the part-time four-wheel drive system.</li> <li><strong>Towing Ready:</strong> Equipped with a trailer wiring harness and trailer sway control, this truck is ready to haul.</li> <li><strong>Block Heater:</strong> Perfect for those cold Canadian winters.</li> <li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable ride with plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2014 RAM 1500

238,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle
13111478

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

  1. 13111478
  2. 13111478
  3. 13111478
  4. 13111478
  5. 13111478
  6. 13111478
  7. 13111478
  8. 13111478
  9. 13111478
  10. 13111478
  11. 13111478
  12. 13111478
  13. 13111478
  14. 13111478
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $990
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
238,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT7ES422227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable workhorse that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this used 2014 RAM 1500 ST, now available at Smithers Toyota! This rugged pickup truck is ready to tackle tough jobs and weekend adventures alike. With its powerful 5.7L V8 HEMI engine and 4-wheel drive, you'll have the capability to conquer any terrain. This truck has 238,000 KM on the odometer and is ready for many more adventures.


This RAM 1500 ST is built for comfort and convenience. It features a spacious interior with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The included features like the block heater, trailer wiring harness, and cruise control make this truck a great choice for Canadian drivers. This truck is ready to work for you.


Here are five features that make this RAM 1500 ST stand out:


  • Powerful HEMI Engine: Experience the legendary power and performance of the 5.7L V8 HEMI engine.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Confidently navigate any road condition with the part-time four-wheel drive system.
  • Towing Ready: Equipped with a trailer wiring harness and trailer sway control, this truck is ready to haul.
  • Block Heater: Perfect for those cold Canadian winters.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with plenty of room for passengers and cargo.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

EZH
DG1

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
675.9 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Driver Information Centre
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front armrest w/cupholders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Clock

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Additional Features

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smithers Toyota

Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Smithers, BC
2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 96,105 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Tundra TRD Off Road L for sale in Smithers, BC
2024 Toyota Tundra TRD Off Road L 29,094 KM $65,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Smithers, BC
2018 Nissan Rogue SV 206,726 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Smithers Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smithers Toyota

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

Call Dealer

250-847-XXXX

(click to show)

250-847-9302

Alternate Numbers
1-866-844-6723
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Smithers Toyota

250-847-9302

2014 RAM 1500