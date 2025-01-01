$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Tundra
Limited
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 01G3 Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,312 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck? Check out this used 2015 Toyota Tundra Limited, available now at Smithers Toyota! This rugged 4-wheel drive truck is ready to tackle any terrain, whether you're hauling gear for work or heading out on a weekend adventure. With its Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior, this Tundra Limited offers a commanding presence on the road. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin, perfect for long drives. This Tundra has 103,312 KM on the odometer.
This Tundra Limited is packed with features designed for both convenience and capability. From its powerful engine to its advanced safety features, this truck is built to impress. The Limited trim offers a premium experience, with comfortable seating, a user-friendly infotainment system, and a host of other amenities. Don't miss your chance to own a legendary Toyota Tundra!
Here are five standout features of this 2015 Toyota Tundra Limited:
- Heated Front Bucket Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort with heated front seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors: Navigate tight spots with ease, thanks to the front and rear parking sensors.
- Class IV Towing Equipment: Ready to tow? This Tundra comes equipped with a Class IV towing package, including a hitch, brake controller, and trailer sway control.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.
- Back-Up Camera: Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with the integrated back-up camera.
Vehicle Features
