Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck? Check out this used 2015 Toyota Tundra Limited, available now at Smithers Toyota! This rugged 4-wheel drive truck is ready to tackle any terrain, whether youre hauling gear for work or heading out on a weekend adventure. With its Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior, this Tundra Limited offers a commanding presence on the road. Inside, youll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin, perfect for long drives. This Tundra has 103,312 KM on the odometer.

This Tundra Limited is packed with features designed for both convenience and capability. From its powerful engine to its advanced safety features, this truck is built to impress. The Limited trim offers a premium experience, with comfortable seating, a user-friendly infotainment system, and a host of other amenities. Dont miss your chance to own a legendary Toyota Tundra!

Here are five standout features of this 2015 Toyota Tundra Limited:

Heated Front Bucket Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort with heated front seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings.
Front and Rear Parking Sensors: Navigate tight spots with ease, thanks to the front and rear parking sensors.
Class IV Towing Equipment: Ready to tow? This Tundra comes equipped with a Class IV towing package, including a hitch, brake controller, and trailer sway control.
4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.
Back-Up Camera: Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with the integrated back-up camera.

2015 Toyota Tundra

103,312 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Tundra

Limited

13189751

2015 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,312KM
VIN 5TFBY5F10FX468504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 01G3 Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,312 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck? Check out this used 2015 Toyota Tundra Limited, available now at Smithers Toyota! This rugged 4-wheel drive truck is ready to tackle any terrain, whether you're hauling gear for work or heading out on a weekend adventure. With its Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior, this Tundra Limited offers a commanding presence on the road. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin, perfect for long drives. This Tundra has 103,312 KM on the odometer.


This Tundra Limited is packed with features designed for both convenience and capability. From its powerful engine to its advanced safety features, this truck is built to impress. The Limited trim offers a premium experience, with comfortable seating, a user-friendly infotainment system, and a host of other amenities. Don't miss your chance to own a legendary Toyota Tundra!


Here are five standout features of this 2015 Toyota Tundra Limited:


  • Heated Front Bucket Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort with heated front seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings.
  • Front and Rear Parking Sensors: Navigate tight spots with ease, thanks to the front and rear parking sensors.
  • Class IV Towing Equipment: Ready to tow? This Tundra comes equipped with a Class IV towing package, including a hitch, brake controller, and trailer sway control.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.
  • Back-Up Camera: Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with the integrated back-up camera.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
170 amp alternator
2 Skid Plates
Brand Name Shock Absorbers
4.30 Axle Ratio
710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
99.9 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler, automatic transmission fluid warmer and console mounted shift lever
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...
Front & Rear Bilstein Suspension -inc: Front Bilstein shock absorbers, double wishbone type, tuned coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear Bilstein shock absorbers and tuned heavy duty multi-leaf springs
644.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Power Rear Window
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Paint w/Badging
Black Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Entune Selective Service Internet Access
Delay Off Interior Lighting
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/power lumbar and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
440w Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Toyota Tundra