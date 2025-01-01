Menu
Looking for a practical and stylish wagon? Check out this used 2015 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon Comfortline, now available at Smithers Toyota! This sleek black wagon offers a comfortable and versatile driving experience, perfect for families or anyone needing extra cargo space. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Golf Sportwagon is ready for your daily commute or weekend adventures. This vehicle has 267783KM on the odometer.

Inside, youll find a well-equipped cabin designed for your comfort and convenience. Enjoy features like heated front seats, a leather steering wheel, and a user-friendly infotainment system. Safety is also a priority, with features like anti-lock brakes, a back-up camera, and multiple airbags. This Golf Sportwagon is a great choice for those seeking a reliable and feature-packed vehicle.

Here are five standout features of this 2015 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon Comfortline:

Heated Front Comfort Seats: Stay cozy on those chilly Canadian mornings with heated front seats.
Back-Up Camera: Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with the integrated back-up camera.
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and streaming audio.
Spacious Cargo Area: Enjoy the versatility of a wagon with ample cargo space for all your needs.
1.8 TSI Engine: Experience a responsive and efficient drive with the 1.8 TSI engine.

2015 Volkswagen Golf

267,783 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagon Comfortline

13111472

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagon Comfortline

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
267,783KM
VIN 3VWC17AU9FM518633

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 267,783 KM

Looking for a practical and stylish wagon? Check out this used 2015 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon Comfortline, now available at Smithers Toyota! This sleek black wagon offers a comfortable and versatile driving experience, perfect for families or anyone needing extra cargo space. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Golf Sportwagon is ready for your daily commute or weekend adventures. This vehicle has 267783KM on the odometer.


Inside, you'll find a well-equipped cabin designed for your comfort and convenience. Enjoy features like heated front seats, a leather steering wheel, and a user-friendly infotainment system. Safety is also a priority, with features like anti-lock brakes, a back-up camera, and multiple airbags. This Golf Sportwagon is a great choice for those seeking a reliable and feature-packed vehicle.


Here are five standout features of this 2015 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon Comfortline:


  • Heated Front Comfort Seats: Stay cozy on those chilly Canadian mornings with heated front seats.
  • Back-Up Camera: Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with the integrated back-up camera.
  • Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and streaming audio.
  • Spacious Cargo Area: Enjoy the versatility of a wagon with ample cargo space for all your needs.
  • 1.8 TSI Engine: Experience a responsive and efficient drive with the 1.8 TSI engine.

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.87 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.8 TSI 170HP

Fog Lights
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Tires: P205/55R16 AS
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels: 16" Toronto Alloy
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heatable Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way adjustable front seats w/power recline and manual lumbar support
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Smithers Toyota

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

1-866-844-6723
$CALL

Smithers Toyota

250-847-9302

2015 Volkswagen Golf