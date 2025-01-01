$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagon Comfortline
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 267,783 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a practical and stylish wagon? Check out this used 2015 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon Comfortline, now available at Smithers Toyota! This sleek black wagon offers a comfortable and versatile driving experience, perfect for families or anyone needing extra cargo space. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Golf Sportwagon is ready for your daily commute or weekend adventures. This vehicle has 267783KM on the odometer.
Inside, you'll find a well-equipped cabin designed for your comfort and convenience. Enjoy features like heated front seats, a leather steering wheel, and a user-friendly infotainment system. Safety is also a priority, with features like anti-lock brakes, a back-up camera, and multiple airbags. This Golf Sportwagon is a great choice for those seeking a reliable and feature-packed vehicle.
Here are five standout features of this 2015 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon Comfortline:
- Heated Front Comfort Seats: Stay cozy on those chilly Canadian mornings with heated front seats.
- Back-Up Camera: Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with the integrated back-up camera.
- Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and streaming audio.
- Spacious Cargo Area: Enjoy the versatility of a wagon with ample cargo space for all your needs.
- 1.8 TSI Engine: Experience a responsive and efficient drive with the 1.8 TSI engine.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
