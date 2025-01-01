Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited, available now at Smithers Toyota! This black beauty boasts a powerful engine and a luxurious interior, making it the perfect choice for families and adventurers alike. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain, whether its a snowy mountain pass or a muddy backroad.</p> <p>This Cherokee Limited is loaded with features, including a heated leather steering wheel, a 8.4" touchscreen display, and a Parkview Back-Up Camera. The spacious interior offers comfortable seating for five, and the cargo area is perfect for hauling gear for your next adventure. This vehicle has been well-maintained and has only 144,281 km on the odometer.</p> <p>Here are five of the most exciting features of this Jeep Cherokee Limited:</p> <ol> <li><strong>Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive:</strong> This system provides superior traction and handling in all weather conditions.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable on those chilly mornings with this luxurious feature.</li> <li><strong>8.4" Touchscreen Display:</strong> Enjoy a seamless and intuitive infotainment experience with this advanced display.</li> <li><strong>Parkview Back-Up Camera:</strong> Make parking a breeze with this helpful safety feature.</li> <li><strong>Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth:</strong> Stay connected and safe on the road with this convenient feature.</li> </ol> <p>Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a Jeep Cherokee Limited. Visit Smithers Toyota today for a test drive!</p>

2017 Jeep Cherokee

144,281 KM

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

12526540

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1C4PJMDS0HD215607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,281 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited, available now at Smithers Toyota! This black beauty boasts a powerful engine and a luxurious interior, making it the perfect choice for families and adventurers alike. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain, whether it's a snowy mountain pass or a muddy backroad.


This Cherokee Limited is loaded with features, including a heated leather steering wheel, a 8.4" touchscreen display, and a Parkview Back-Up Camera. The spacious interior offers comfortable seating for five, and the cargo area is perfect for hauling gear for your next adventure. This vehicle has been well-maintained and has only 144,281 km on the odometer.


Here are five of the most exciting features of this Jeep Cherokee Limited:


  1. Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive: This system provides superior traction and handling in all weather conditions.
  2. Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable on those chilly mornings with this luxurious feature.
  3. 8.4" Touchscreen Display: Enjoy a seamless and intuitive infotainment experience with this advanced display.
  4. Parkview Back-Up Camera: Make parking a breeze with this helpful safety feature.
  5. Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth: Stay connected and safe on the road with this convenient feature.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a Jeep Cherokee Limited. Visit Smithers Toyota today for a test drive!


Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
8.4" touch screen display
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.734 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
GPS Antenna Input
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Smithers Toyota

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Smithers Toyota

250-847-9302

2017 Jeep Cherokee