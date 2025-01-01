$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,281 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited, available now at Smithers Toyota! This black beauty boasts a powerful engine and a luxurious interior, making it the perfect choice for families and adventurers alike. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain, whether it's a snowy mountain pass or a muddy backroad.
This Cherokee Limited is loaded with features, including a heated leather steering wheel, a 8.4" touchscreen display, and a Parkview Back-Up Camera. The spacious interior offers comfortable seating for five, and the cargo area is perfect for hauling gear for your next adventure. This vehicle has been well-maintained and has only 144,281 km on the odometer.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this Jeep Cherokee Limited:
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive: This system provides superior traction and handling in all weather conditions.
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable on those chilly mornings with this luxurious feature.
- 8.4" Touchscreen Display: Enjoy a seamless and intuitive infotainment experience with this advanced display.
- Parkview Back-Up Camera: Make parking a breeze with this helpful safety feature.
- Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth: Stay connected and safe on the road with this convenient feature.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a Jeep Cherokee Limited. Visit Smithers Toyota today for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
