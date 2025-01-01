$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
Smithers Toyota
3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5
250-847-9302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 08T0 Blazing Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a rugged and reliable pickup that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5, available now at Smithers Toyota! This Tacoma is a head-turner in its striking Blazing Blue exterior, and with only 126,000 KM on the odometer, it's got plenty of life left for your next adventure. This truck is built to handle both city streets and off-road trails with ease, offering the legendary Toyota dependability you can trust.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin designed for your convenience. The SR5 trim level means you'll enjoy a range of features, from modern tech to practical touches. Whether you're hauling gear for a weekend getaway or simply need a dependable daily driver, this Tacoma is ready to impress. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Toyota's renowned quality and capability. Visit Smithers Toyota today to experience this Tacoma for yourself!
Here are five standout features of this 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5:
- Toyota Safety Sense P: Drive with confidence knowing this Tacoma is equipped with advanced safety features to help keep you and your passengers protected.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the part-time 4-wheel drive system, perfect for tackling tough conditions.
- Back-Up Camera: Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with the integrated back-up camera.
- Class IV Towing Equipment: Ready to haul? This Tacoma comes equipped with a hitch and trailer sway control, making it ideal for towing.
- Bluetooth Capability: Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth, allowing you to make calls and stream music hands-free.
