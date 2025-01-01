Menu
Looking for a rugged and reliable pickup thats ready for anything? Check out this used 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5, available now at Smithers Toyota! This Tacoma is a head-turner in its striking Blazing Blue exterior, and with only 126,000 KM on the odometer, its got plenty of life left for your next adventure. This truck is built to handle both city streets and off-road trails with ease, offering the legendary Toyota dependability you can trust.

Inside, youll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin designed for your convenience. The SR5 trim level means youll enjoy a range of features, from modern tech to practical touches. Whether youre hauling gear for a weekend getaway or simply need a dependable daily driver, this Tacoma is ready to impress. Dont miss your chance to own a piece of Toyotas renowned quality and capability. Visit Smithers Toyota today to experience this Tacoma for yourself!

Here are five standout features of this 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5:

<ul> <li><strong>Toyota Safety Sense P:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing this Tacoma is equipped with advanced safety features to help keep you and your passengers protected.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with the part-time 4-wheel drive system, perfect for tackling tough conditions.</li> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with the integrated back-up camera.</li> <li><strong>Class IV Towing Equipment:</strong> Ready to haul? This Tacoma comes equipped with a hitch and trailer sway control, making it ideal for towing.</li> <li><strong>Bluetooth Capability:</strong> Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth, allowing you to make calls and stream music hands-free.</li> </ul>

2018 Toyota Tacoma

126,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Smithers Toyota

3187 Tatlow Rd, Smithers, BC V0J 2N5

250-847-9302

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • Exterior Colour 08T0 Blazing Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Solid Axle rear suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.909 Axle Ratio
Auto Locking Hubs
1 Skid Plate
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain...
430.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Driver Seat
ADAPTIVE
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense P
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: Deluxe Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, 6.1" monitor and advanced voice recognition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

